WWE SummerSlam lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s stadium show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with Jeff Jarrett as the special referee

-Bobby Lashley vs. Theory for the U.S. Championship

-Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

-Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

-Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a No DQ match

-Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Powell's POV: The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day match was added to the card during Monday's Raw. SummerSlam will stream on Peacock in the United States, WWE Network internationally, and will also be available via pay-per-view.