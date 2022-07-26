7/25 AEW Dark Elevation results: Konosuke Takeshita vs. JD Drake, Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura, Angelico and Private Party vs. AR Fox, Liam Gray, and Adraian Alanis, Brandon Cutler vs. Baron Black, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Evil Uno and 10, Hikaru Shida vs. Robyn Renegade

What's happening...

July 26, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 73)
Taped July 20, 2022 in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena
Streamed July 25, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Angelico and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy beat AR Fox, Liam Gray, and Adraian Alanis

2. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir defeated Angelica Risk and Shalonce Royal

3. Toni Storm over Emi Sakura

4. Kris Statlander beat Brittany

5. Hikaru Shida defeated Robyn Renegade

6. Evil Uno and 10 beat Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

7. Baron Black pinned Brandon Cutler

8. Konosuke Takeshita pinned JD Drake

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin has the week off. His review should return next week.

