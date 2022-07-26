NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Tommy Rich, Roderick Strong, Marty Scurll, Tessa Blanchard, Pitbull 2

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a B grade majority 34 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 23 percent, and A was a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tommy Rich (Thomas Richardson) is 65.

-Roderick Strong (Christopher Lindsey) is 38.

-Marty Scurll is 33.

-Tessa Blanchard is 26.

-The late “Pitbull 2” Anthony Durante was born on July 26, 1967. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on September 25, 2003.