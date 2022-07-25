07/25 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: First Raw following Vince McMahon’s retirement, The Bloodline vs. Riddle and The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus and Theory, Alpha Academy vs. AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: First Raw following Vince McMahon’s retirement, The Bloodline vs. Riddle and The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus and Theory, Alpha Academy vs. AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler, and more (33:56)…

Click here to stream or download the July 25 WWE Raw audio review.

