WWE Backlash poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 34 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 33 percent.
-71 percent of our voters gave Edge vs. Randy Orton the best match of the night honors. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship finished a distant second with 10 percent of the vote.
Powell’s POV: Congrats to Edge and Orton for having the greatest match ever…to be held on the 2020 WWE Backlash card. Jake Barnett gave Backlash a C grade, and I gave the show a D grade in our audio review on Sunday night, though I admittedly took off a full letter grade for the cinematic abomination involving the Street Profits and Viking Raiders. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.
