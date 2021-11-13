What's happening...

11/13 NXT UK audio review: Gibbons’ review of Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter vs. Primate and Tyson T-Bone in a four-way to become No. 1 contenders to the NXT Tag Titles, Nelson Frazer vs. Mark Andrew, and Stevie Turner vs. Dani Luna

November 13, 2021

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

Laurence Gibbons reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter vs. Primate and Tyson T-Bone in a four-way to become No. 1 contenders to the NXT Tag Titles, Nelson Frazer vs. Mark Andrew, and Stevie Turner vs. Dani Luna, and more (18:09)…

Click here for the November 13 NXT UK television show audio review.

