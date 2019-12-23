WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.395 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.415 million overnight count that came out on Saturday, and up compared to the previous episode’s 2.330 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Most of the other networks were in holiday special or rerun mode, so the minor increase is not a surprise. Smackdown topped all other Friday night network shows in the 18-34 and 18-49 demographics.



