WWE Raw viewership and rating for John Cena’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.951 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.986 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.54 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.005 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.016 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.832 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The June 28, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.570 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic.