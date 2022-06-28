What's happening...

WWE wrestler Dana Brooke recovering from a car accident

June 28, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dana Brooke (Ashley Sebera) announced that she missed Monday’s WWE Raw due to being involved in a “bad car accident” last week. “I am doing good and will be back in no time,” Brooke wrote on social media. Read her full statement below.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Brooke the best in her recovery. Brooke regained the WWE 24/7 Championship in a match that aired on last week’s WWE Main Event.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.