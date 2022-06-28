WWE wrestler Dana Brooke recovering from a car accident

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dana Brooke (Ashley Sebera) announced that she missed Monday’s WWE Raw due to being involved in a “bad car accident” last week. “I am doing good and will be back in no time,” Brooke wrote on social media. Read her full statement below.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Brooke the best in her recovery. Brooke regained the WWE 24/7 Championship in a match that aired on last week’s WWE Main Event.