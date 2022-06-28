WWE wrestler Dana Brooke recovering from a car accident

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Dana Brooke (Ashley Sebera) announced that she missed Monday’s WWE Raw due to being involved in a “bad car accident” last week. “I am doing good and will be back in no time,” Brooke wrote on social media. Read her full statement below.
Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Brooke the best in her recovery. Brooke regained the WWE 24/7 Championship in a match that aired on last week’s WWE Main Event.
Much ❤️ to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support ❤️
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 28, 2022
Be the first to comment