NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s USA Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh for a shot at the NXT Championship

-Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

-Sanga vs. Von Wagner

-Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in the second match of their best of three series (Axiom leads 1-0)

-Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin vs. Ivy ile and Tatum Paxley

Powell's POV: This episode of NXT was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. The show will be live again on September 27.