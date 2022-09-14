D-Von Dudley on Vince McMahon’s retirement/resignation, the new regime in WWE, his relationship with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with D-Von Dudley

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

On the new regime in WWE: “With this new regime, with Triple H and Stephanie [McMahon], which I am extremely happy about, I think everyone’s happy, It’s always good for a new fresh [perspective] … and I think Triple H brings that. We’re not discounting what Vince did … for the past 50 years, but sometimes you need a little change, and I’m happy about that. With all of that going around right now, I guess the responsibility for me has picked up a little bit,I’m happy for that, because again, I get to do my ideas. Me and Hunter have a very good relationship.Hunter was always in my corner, I never had a problem. And to this day, I will always say that it was Hunter who brought me in as a producer. Him and Stephanie both, when I had my stroke two years ago, Stephanie left me a message on my answering machine telling me, ‘I heard you’re doing well and everything is good, but I want to make sure you’re doing great. I want to hear it out of your mouth and not anybody else’s.’ Of course, I heard that message and it made me feel a little special. Just for the simple fact that she and Hunter didn’t have to do that, but they were very concerned about me. You could say, am I a Hunter guy? Yes. Am I a Vince McMahon guy? Yes. Am I Paul Heyman guy? Yeah. All those guys have done well with me, which is why I love working for WWE.”

On Triple H: “People were happy with NXT black and gold before, so it was like, when it changed to 2.0, people were a little bit upset because it wasn’t Hunter’s vision. People loved the fact that Hunter took nobodies from an indie circuit and made them into somebodies. So I think people were fully aware of what Hunter was capable of going. I think that’s being showcased now, but I also feel like people have to relax and be patient, and know that his vision is being shown, but he has to do it in a way where it’s not just, ‘F— Vince and his ideas,’ but it’s kind of like you still have to incorporate I guess a little something to not disrespect Vince and what he’s done for the company, but then along pursuing the go-ahead with Hunter’s vision. Well, we all knew that during the Attitude Era. It wasn’t because he married Stephanie, that wasn’t it at all. But we just knew that when he did marry Stephanie and he did become part of the family and he did become part of creative and all that above, and he was making decisions, we knew.”

On Vince retiring: “We all knew that it was gonna be Hunter that would take over when Vince left, or if unfortunately something had happened to Vince, it would have Triple H that came in, we all knew that. We all said that. So it was no surprise to us. It was surprising on how everything went down, for it to get to this level, but I don’t think anybody was surprised about Hunter. We all knew that if Vince couldn’t do it anymore, then Hunter would be the one next in line, and we were happy about that, him and Stephanie, and I think it shows, like we said, in the ratings, I just heard in ticket sales alone for WrestleMania next year, the ticket sales have skyrocketed. That’s great because there’s a newfound sparked energy within the wrestling business now, and I’m very excited about it. It’s not one of those things where I think people are now going to wanna know what’s gonna happen next. People are tuning in, and they’re excited about what’s happening.”

