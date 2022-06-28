Charges dropped against Jake Atlas in domestic violence case

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Charges against Jake Atlas (Kenny Sanchez) related to his May 23 arrest in Orlando, Florida have been dropped. Atlas had been charged with misdemeanor battery and was scheduled to appear in court today. TMZ.com reports that Orange County court records show that the case was deemed “not suitable for prosecution.”

Powell’s POV: Atlas underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL back in February after suffering the injury during an AEW match against Adam Cole. He was reportedly on a per appearance deal with AEW. It’s unclear how whether this situation will affect his standing with the company, but the charges being dropped can only help his cause.