AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor
-Anna Jay vs. Trish Adora
-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Aaron Solo
-Mark Briscoe vs. The Butcher
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in San Jose, California at SAP Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.
