What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

October 18, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor

-Anna Jay vs. Trish Adora

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Aaron Solo

-Mark Briscoe vs. The Butcher

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in San Jose, California at SAP Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.