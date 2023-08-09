AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF and Adam Cole speak

-Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jey for the AEW Women’s Title

-Jack Perry vs. Rob Van Dam for the FTW Title

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix

-The mandatory meeting of the Jericho Appreciation Society

Powell's POV: One can only hope that there will be additional matches announced for All In and/or All Out. Dynamite will be live from Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena. Friday's AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight.