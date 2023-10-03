AEW Collision rating for the WrestleDream eve edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 327,000 viewers for TNT, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. Collision produced a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s show had 562,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating. NXT No Mercy clearly took a bite out of the Collision numbers. It won’t get any easier this week when Collision airs at the same time as the WWE Fastlane premium live event.