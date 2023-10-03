MLW Slaughterhouse lineup: The current card for the next FITE+ premium live event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the MLW Slaughterhouse event that will be held on Saturday, October 14 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Alex Kane vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Delmi Exo vs. The Phantom Challenger for the MLW Featherweight Championship

-Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders in a Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal match for the National Openweight Championship

-CMLL Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero vs. MLW Middleweight Champion Akira in a title vs. title match

-Mance Warner and Matthew Justice vs. The Calling’s Cannonball and Talon in a Chamber of Horrors match

Powell’s POV: B3cca was originally scheduled to challenge Exo, but she has been pulled from the lineup. MLW will also hold television tapings the same night. Slaughterhouse is available as part of FITE+, which costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. My reviews of MLW Fusion show are typically available at the conclusion of each episode, and my weekly Fusion audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).