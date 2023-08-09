What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

August 9, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. “The Dyad” Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Wes Lee vs. Dijak

-Dana Brooke vs. Blair Davenport

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.