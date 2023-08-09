NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. “The Dyad” Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid for the NXT Tag Team Titles
-Wes Lee vs. Dijak
-Dana Brooke vs. Blair Davenport
Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
