AEW Dynamite in Columbus (reports needed), AEW Collision grade and AEW Dynamite grade and poll results, Alexa Bliss, Silas Young, D-Ray 3000

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena. The show includes The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Columbus (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight) and Friday’s AEW Collision in Greensboro. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B+ grade. We did not have live coverage of due to SummerSlam and therefore did not run a poll after the show. The Collision live coverage and the post show poll will return this Saturday night.

Birthdays and Notables

-Silas Young (Caleb DeWall) is 44.

-D-Ray 3000 (Dorian Hill) is 41.

-Alexa Bliss (Alexis Kaufman-Cabrera) is 32.