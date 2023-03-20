AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Tony Nese and Ari Daivari vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Taylor Rising in a Proving Ground match

-Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Levi Knight and Jessie V

-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark and Shaun Moore

-Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isaiah Kassidy vs. Massive Damage, Sebastian Wolfe, and Mo Jabari

-Jason Geiger vs. Brandon Cutler

-Zoe Sager vs. Emi Sakura

-Jake Hager vs. Adam Knight

-Taryn From Accounting vs. Skye Blue

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.