AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Tony Nese and Ari Daivari vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Taylor Rising in a Proving Ground match
-Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Levi Knight and Jessie V
-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark and Shaun Moore
-Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isaiah Kassidy vs. Massive Damage, Sebastian Wolfe, and Mo Jabari
-Jason Geiger vs. Brandon Cutler
-Zoe Sager vs. Emi Sakura
-Jake Hager vs. Adam Knight
-Taryn From Accounting vs. Skye Blue
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.
Be the first to comment