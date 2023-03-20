WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s penultimate edition before WrestleMania 39

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears

-U.S. Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match

-Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Chelsea Green and Carmella

-Logan Paul hosts the ImPaulsive talkshow

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center.