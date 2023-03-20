WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s penultimate edition before WrestleMania 39

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears
-U.S. Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match
-Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Chelsea Green and Carmella
-Logan Paul hosts the ImPaulsive talkshow
Powell's POV: Raw will be held in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center.
