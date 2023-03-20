What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

March 20, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight

Powell’s POV: This will be the penultimate edition of Smackdown before WrestleMania 39. Friday’s show will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

