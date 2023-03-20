Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer

-“Time Machine” Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. “The Design” Deaner, Kon, and Angels

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Savannah Evans

-Moose and Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show is now listed as airing early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on PCO. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).