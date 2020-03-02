Matt Hardy lets his WWE contract expire, comments on his future

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Matt Hardy released a new video in which he announces that he decided to let his WWE contract expire today. Hardy spoke favorably about his time in WWE and said that it is his home, but he needed to leave because he and WWE officials were not on the same page regarding his creative direction. Hardy spoke of his love for the pro wrestling business and said he wants to enter “a creative renaissance” during his last few years.

Hardy added that he expects to return to WWE someday and believes there will be WWE Hall of Fame rings waiting for him and his brother Jeff Hardy. Hardy said he’ll be watching all the major television shows this week to determine what is the best option for him. Watch the full video at Matt Hardy’s YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Hardy also noted that he would run the first of a multi-part “Free The Delete” series on YouTube beginning Wednesday at noon. Hardy got himself into the best shape of his career before leaving WWE and hopefully he will be able to close out his career on a high note. It will be very interesting to see where he ends up.



