08/08 Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell: Eric Bischoff on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne’s booking during the AWA’s dying days and Vince McMahon’s WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne’s booking during the AWA’s dying days and Vince McMahon’s WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more (63:17)…

