MLW Underground preview: Classic show featuring an MLW Heavyweight Championship match, a number one contender’s match, and a Triple Threat

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-World Heavyweight Title Fight: Satoshi Kojima vs. Vampiro for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-Mike Awesome vs. Jerry Lynn to become number one contender to the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-Super Crazy vs. Fuego Guerrera vs. Christopher Daniels in a Triple Threat.

Powell’s POV: The official preview also lists an update on the MLW Global Tag Team Crown Championship tournament, more on Raven’s mysterious issues with Vampiro, and Steve Corino’s venom continues to spew at Terry Funk. MLW Underground streams on MLW’s Youtube page tonight at 5:05/CT6:05ET. The show normally airs on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET, but it has been preempted again this week. My MLW television reviews will resume with the return of first-run programming.



