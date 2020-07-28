No classic WWE on FS1 this week, Impact Wrestling and Impact in 60 on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for AEW Dynamite, NXT TV, and WWE Smackdown, Nick Jackson, Noam Dar, Sammy Guevara, Karl Gotch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE SummerSlam 1992 will not air on FS1 tonight as originally advertised. The classic WWE event has been bumped for the network’s MLB coverage.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel for the Impact World Championship. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on the most memorable matches in Slammiversary history, including Austin Aries vs. Samoa Joe from 2010.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The most notable match on the 12-match card is Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Private Party in a three-way tag match. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with B as the majority grade with 33 percent of the vote. F finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show an C+ grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows).

-AEW Dynamite produced a A grade from 43 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show an B grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. B finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Nick Jackson (Nick Massie) of the Young Bucks is 31.

-Noam Dar is 27.

-Sammy Guevara is 26.

-Karl Gotch (Karl Istaz) died on July 28, 2007 at age 82.