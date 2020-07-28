AEW Dark preview: A dozen matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-Penelope Ford vs. Kenzie Paige.
-Wardlow vs. Aaron Solow.
-Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Shawn Dean and Will Hobbs.
-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Michael Nakazawa and Pineapple Pete.
-Sammy Guevara vs. Fuego Del Sol.
-Scorpio Sky vs. Corey Hollis.
-Abadon vs. Skyler Moore.
-Lance Archer vs. Frankie Thomas.
-Orange Cassidy vs. Serpentico.
-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon.
-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
Be the first to comment