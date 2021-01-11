NXT TV preview: The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic begins

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Adam Cole and Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

-“Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. “Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

Powell’s POV: NXT has also announced the following teams for the tournament: August Grey and Curt Stallion, “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, “Imperium” (presumably Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner), Jake Atlas and Isaiah Scott, Kushida and Leon Ruff, and “The Way” Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory. NXT has also announced that there will be a women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.