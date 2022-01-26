What's happening...

Dot Net Awards 2021: Vote for the Pro Wrestling MVP (final category)

January 26, 2022

Dot Net Awards 2021: Vote for the Pro Wrestling MVP (final category)

Readers Comments (3)

  1. TheGreatestOne January 25, 2022 @ 6:11 pm

    It’s Paul Heyman and it’s not close. He’s the entire lynchpin to the best story in pro wrestling in years.

  2. Supercooper January 26, 2022 @ 1:15 pm

    How is John cena even on this list.

    • Jason Powell January 26, 2022 @ 1:32 pm

      Simple. His return gave WWE a significant box office boost for his house show run and SummerSlam appearance. Even with the light schedule, he meant way more to his company’s business than others on this list did.

