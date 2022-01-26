NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo for a shot at the NXT North American Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 593,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 587,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 41st in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: NXT bounced back from last week’s soft numbers. They also announced that their next themed show, Vengeance Day, will be held on February 15, so it will be interesting to see if the numbers grow as they build toward that episode.