Impact Wrestling TV preview: Impact World Championship match and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel for the Impact World Championship.

-“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “Reno Scum” Luster The Legend and Adam Thornstowe.

-Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kimber Lee in a non-title match.

-An update on Rich Swann.

-The first installment of Wrestle House.

Powell’s POV: Eddie Edwards announced last week that he will defend the Impact World Title on a weekly basis. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between and will feature the most memorable matches in Slammiversary history. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the show airs. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.



