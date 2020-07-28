WWE SummerSlam lineup: Two championship matches set

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE SummerSlam, which takes place Sunday, August 23 at a location to be announced.

-Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

-The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: WWE has not announced the location of SummerSlam as of this update beyond stating that it has been moved from the original location of Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. There is plenty of speculation that WWE will run the show at an outdoor venue rather than at the WWE Performance Center, but nothing is official.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...