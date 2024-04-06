WrestleMania XL and NXT Stand & Deliver coverage, AEW Collision, WrestleMania weekend independent events, Flash Flanagan, Peter Maivia

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WrestleMania XL Night One will be held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. Tonight’s event includes Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, and Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with either Kickoff Show match or with the start of the main card 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will host an exclusive audio review of WrestleMania XL Night One for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WrestleMania XL Night Two will be held on Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. Night two is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with either Kickoff Show match or with the start of the main card 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will host exclusive audio reviews for both nights of WrestleMania for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Stand & Deliver will be held this morning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. The show is headlined by Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes. Join John Moore for his live review beginning with a Kickoff Show at 10CT/11ET. My same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. The show includes Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander. The show airs tonight at 10:30CT/11:30ET or after TNT’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament. I will be covering WrestleMania, so Don Murphy is filling in and his review will be available on Sunday morning. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

WrestleMania Weekend Independent Events

-GCW’s “Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 9” event will be held this morning at 10CT/11ET in Philadelphia at The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers. The event includes Rina Yamashita vs. Billy Dixon for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship, Dark Sheik vs. Sonny Kiss, Sawyer Wreck vs. Max The Impaler, and “Dirty Breeze” (Tyler) Breeze and Dirty Dango vs. Effy and Allie Katch. The show is available via TrillerTV+.

-GCW vs. Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling will be held today at 1:30CT/2:30ET in Philadelphia at The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers. The event includes Rina Yamashita, Masha Slamovich, and Maki Itoh vs. Miyu Yamashita, Shoko Nakajima, and Yuki Aino, and Billie Starkz and Janai Kai vs. Rika Tatsumi and Miu Watanabe. The show is available via TrillerTV+.

-GCW’s JJSB Clusterf*ck Forever event will be held tonight at 10:59CT/11:59ET in Philadelphia at The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers. The event features the 88-Man Clusterf*ck match. The show is available via TrillerTV+.

-CZW is running Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia at the Murphy Rec Center at 12CT/1ET. The event includes Rich Swann vs. Paul London for the CZW Championship. The event is available via IndependentWrestling.TV.

-Credit to Voicesofwrestling.com’s list of weekend events for some of the shows listed above.

Birthdays and Notables

-Flash Flanagan (Christopher Kindred) is 50.

-Peter Maivia was born on April 6, 1937. The grandfather of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson died of cancer at age 45 on June 12, 1982.