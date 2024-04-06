AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for tonight’s late night show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant AEW Tag Team Titles

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander

-Hook and Chris Jericho vs. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. Collision has a special start time of 10:30CT/11:30ET or after TNT’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament concludes. Don Murphy’s review of Collision will be available on Sunday morning this week due to our WrestleMania XL coverage. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).