NXT Tag Titles vacated, another sign of the NXT TV show changing nights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-William Regal announced that the NXT Tag Titles have been vacated by the team of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. The move was made due to Burch suffering a dislocated shoulder during a tag title match against Karrion Kross and Finn Balor on last week’s NXT television show. Regal wrote on Twitter that he will provide an update on the NXT Tag Titles during Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-The NXT television show is expected to move to Tuesday nights. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the production schedule now lists NXT television shows for Tuesdays beginning April 13. WWE has yet to officially confirm the move.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to how long Burch will be sidelined, but it’s obviously long enough that NXT officials felt the need to make a change. Meanwhile, NXT moving nights is obviously good news for AEW, as they will have prime time without direct competition. For that matter, MLW Fusion may get more attention since it won’t be followed by two shows on Wednesdays. On the flip side, it’s not good news for Impact Wrestling, which airs its weekly television show on Tuesday nights. It will be interesting to see if Impact changes nights, moves to a later slot on Tuesdays, or stays put at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV.