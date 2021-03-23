What's happening...

AEW’s Pac sidelined with an ankle injury, Laredo Kid to appear on AEW Dynamite

March 23, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Pac is sidelined by an ankle injury. Khan announced that Laredo Kid will be teaming with Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix in a six-man tag match against The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: There’s no indication yet as to how long Pac will be sidelined. Laredo Kid is a tremendous talent and it will be good to see him on Dynamite. Kid recently dropped the AAA Cruiserweight Championship to MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush in a title vs. title match on MLW Fusion.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.