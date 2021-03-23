AEW Dark preview: Fourteen matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-Brian Cage vs. Brandon Cutler.
-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico.
-Fuego Del Sol vs. JD Drake.
-Jack Evans vs. Dante Martin.
-The Bunny vs. Jazmin Allure.
-QT Marshall vs. Shawn Dean.
-Cezar Bononi vs. John Skyler.
-Ashley Vox vs. Alex Gracia.
-Penelope Ford vs. Miranda Alize.
-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Royce Isaacs.
-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Seth Gargis and Vary Morales.
-Angel Fashion and D3 vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Aaron Solow.
-Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson vs. Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge, and Dean Alexander.
-Adam Priest, Jake St. Patrick, and Baron Black vs. “Gunn Club” Billy, Colten, and Austin Gunn.
Powell’s POV: AEW added four matches since our previous update. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.
