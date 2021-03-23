AEW Dark preview: Fourteen matches set for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Brian Cage vs. Brandon Cutler.

-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico.

-Fuego Del Sol vs. JD Drake.

-Jack Evans vs. Dante Martin.

-The Bunny vs. Jazmin Allure.

-QT Marshall vs. Shawn Dean.

-Cezar Bononi vs. John Skyler.

-Ashley Vox vs. Alex Gracia.

-Penelope Ford vs. Miranda Alize.

-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Royce Isaacs.

-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Seth Gargis and Vary Morales.

-Angel Fashion and D3 vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Aaron Solow.

-Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson vs. Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge, and Dean Alexander.

-Adam Priest, Jake St. Patrick, and Baron Black vs. “Gunn Club” Billy, Colten, and Austin Gunn.

Powell’s POV: AEW added four matches since our previous update. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.