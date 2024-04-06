WrestleMania XL lineup (live coverage both nights): The card for the biggest event of the year

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania XL event that will held today and Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field.

WrestleMania XL Night One (Saturday)

-The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

-Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship

-Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship

-Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. The Miz and R-Truth vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate in a 6-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

-Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

-Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai

-Rey Mysterio and Andrade El Idolo vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar

WrestleMania XL Night Two (Sunday)

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship (with CM Punk on commentary)

-Iyo Sky vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Championship

-LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

-Bobby Lashley and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar in a Philadelphia Street Fight

Powell’s POV: Andrade El Idolo is replacing the previously advertised Dragon Lee, who was taken out in an injury angle on Smackdown. If Rollins and Rhodes win the night one tag match, no one will be allowed at ringside during Cody’s match with Reigns on night two. If Rock and Reigns win, the Reigns vs. Rhodes night two match will be fought under Bloodline Rules. Join me for my live review as both nights of WrestleMania stream on Peacock with the early start time of 6CT/7ET. Same night audio reviews will be available for both nights of WrestleMania for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).