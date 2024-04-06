NXT Stand & Deliver lineup (live coverage today): The full card for today’s premium live event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event that will be held today in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Izzi Dame

-(Kickoff Show): Shawn Spears vs. Joe Gacy

Powell’s POV: Meta Four are the hosts of Stand & Deliver. NXT is teasing a mystery person for the pre-show. John John Moore for his live review beginning with the pre-show at 10CT/11ET. The main card will stream on Peacock at 11CT/12ET. John and I will team up for a same day audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).