NXT Stand & Deliver lineup (live coverage today): The full card for today’s premium live event

April 6, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event that will be held today in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Izzi Dame

-(Kickoff Show): Shawn Spears vs. Joe Gacy

Powell’s POV: Meta Four are the hosts of Stand & Deliver. NXT is teasing a mystery person for the pre-show. John John Moore for his live review beginning with the pre-show at 10CT/11ET. The main card will stream on Peacock at 11CT/12ET. John and I will team up for a same day audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

