Battleground Championship Wrestling “Tribute to the Extreme 2” results: Tajiri vs. Super Crazy, Team 3D vs. Atsushi Onita and a mystery partner, Shane Douglas vs. CW Anderson, Masato Tanaka vs. Rhino

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Battleground Championship Wrestling “Tribute to the Extreme 2”

Replay available on TitleMatchNetwork.com

April 5, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Jason Biagi

Team 3D (a/k/a The Dudley Boyz) were inducted into the 2300 Arena Hall of Fame. Bully Ray and Devon thanked the people before their match with Atsushi Onita and his mystery partner who turned out to be Tommy Dreamer.

1. Team 3D beat Atsushi Onita and Tommy Dreamer. Team 3D won after a 3D through a table on Dreamer.

2. C.W. Anderson defeated “The Franchise” Shane Douglas (w/Francine).

3. “Crowbar” Devon Storm beat Danny Doring.

4. Alvin Alvarez (w/Missy Hyatt) pinned Jason Knight. Afterwards, The Sandman made his way through the crowd and caned Alvarez.

5. Bill Alfonso beat Joel Gertner. Tod Gordon was the guest referee.

6. Rhino defeated Masato Tanaka.

7. “The Samoan Gangsta Party” Samu and Lance Anoa’i beat “The Full Blooded Italians” Little Guido and Tommy Rich.

8. Juventud Guerrera pinned 2 Cold Scorpio.

9. Super Crazy beat Yoshihiro Tajiri (w/Mikey Whipwreck) in a Mexican/Japanese death match. Crazy blocked Tajiri’s green mist and blew red mist in Tajiri’s face.

A fitting tribute to ECW.