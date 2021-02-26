2/26 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania decision, The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and King Corbin,  Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis, Elimination Chamber fallout

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,123)

Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field

Aired live on February 26, 2021 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Cole welcomed viewers to the show and plugged the insurance company sponsor…

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his entrance with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. A video package recapped Daniel Bryan winning the Elimination Chamber and then losing to Roman Reigns in the title match that followed.

Production piped in “you suck” chants while Reigns stood in the ring. Reigns said he doesn’t think it’s a secret that Smackdown needs him. He said the Elimination Chamber needed him and he answered the call. He said that the Tribal Chief saves “the place over and over again.” Reigns boasted that he smashed Bryan.

Reigns said anyone else in the same role would have boasted and bragged and would have had a party thrown for them. Reigns said he’s at a higher level. “If it’s not perfect, it’s not me,” Reigns said. He added that things are not perfect because of one man, Edge. Reigns said Edge speared him in his ring and on his night.

Reigns said Edge made it official by pointing at the sign. Reigns said Edge doesn’t need that in his life. He told him that he was giving him an opportunity to back down. Reigns told Edge to go home. “You’re a father, you’re a husband, I don’t want to hurt you,” he said. Reigns said he appreciates the comeback and what Edge stands for, but he doesn’t want to hurt him. “A man like you just doesn’t stand a chance against a man like me,” said Reigns.

Daniel Bryan made his entrance. Bryan entered the ring and mocked Reigns for defending his title against him after he worked the full Elimination Chamber match. Bryan said some feel that what Reigns did was cowardly. Bryan claimed that wasn’t him, it was just rumors he heard from other people.

Bryan said he was baffled by Reigns choosing to defend his championship in the second match of the night. Bryan said he would have assumed that the Head of the Table would have wanted to defend his title in the main event spot. “Or would that have given me too much time?” Bryan asked.

Bryan said Reigns could end the complaints by defending the championship against him in a straight up match at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Jey Uso took the mic and told Bryan that all he hears are a bunch of excuses. Uso said Bryan lost and now he’s at the back of the line. Uso challenged Bryan to face him.

Reigns asked Bryan if he really wanted him to hurt him again. Uso hit Bryan with a forearm to the head and threw him to ringside, then tossed him over the ringside barricade while Reigns laughed in the ring. Reigns’ entrance music played and he left the ring and headed to the back with Reigns and Heyman.

Cole hyped Bianca Belair making her WrestleMania decision, and Graves hyped The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and King Corbin…

Adam Pearce was speaking with Sonya Deville backstage when Edge showed up. Edge took issue with Bryan getting the title shot at Fastlane “even though he was in the same Rumble that I won.” Edge told Pearce that they need to talk… [C]

Powell’s POV: The Reigns and Bryan segment was predictable in a good way. I got a kick out of Reigns acting like his Elimination Chamber win was something special, and Bryan made the logical pitch for a title shot. But I didn’t expect Edge to take issue with Bryan getting a title shot before him. That’s an interesting development and I’m curious to see where it goes.

Backstage, Uso apologized to Reigns for jumping the gun. He said he couldn’t handle Bryan disrespecting him. Reigns told him that he didn’t need to apologize, as long as he gets the job done…

Inside Pearce’s office, Pearce told Edge that Bryan would get a title shot if he beats Uso later in the show…

1. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis. Before the match, Gable and Otis stood on the stage and took pleasure in the footage of Otis splashing Rey last week. The Mysterios hit a stereo 619 on Gable. Rey followed up with a top rope splash and went for a cover, but Otis broke up the pin.

Otis tagged and Rey tried to perform a springboard dive, but Otis caught him and slammed him. Otis went to the second rope and splashed Rey and scored the pin…

Chad Gable and Otis beat Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in 3:25.

The broadcast team hyped Bryan vs. Uso as the show’s main event. Cole noted that Big E was recovering at home after being attacked by Apollo Crews, who was shown warming up backstage… [C]

Powell’s POV: As much as it felt like Gable and Otis were turned out of necessity due to the lack of heel tag teams on Smackdown, they could turn out to be a good act. It’s nice to see Gable doing something better than the awful Shorty G gimmick.

Apollo Crews made his entrance. Highlights aired of his attack on Big E from last week’s show. In the ring, Crews put a scarf around his neck while WWE went absolutely crazy with the canned boos. Crews said people have been saying that what happened last week wasn’t the real him, but people don’t know anything about him. He said he’s been humble and respectful, but he wasn’t getting it in return.

Crews said he’s not from the hood or the suburb, he’s from Nigeria. He said his ancestors are Nigerian royalty and his grandfather ruled and had five wives. He spoke of the colors on his scarf and said they stand for dominance and power. Crews said Big E told him to go back to catering, but he went back to his roots instead. Crews started to speak with an accent while saying he showed Big E the steel and he will never disrespect him again. He started to address his opponent, but he was interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance music.

Once Nakamura was in the ring, Crews attacked him and dumped him to ringside. Crews followed and picked up the top half of the ring steps while the referee scolded him… [C]

Powell’s POV: I liked the Crews promo a lot. This was his best mic work on the main roster and an intriguing start to his new heel persona.

2. Apollo Crews vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. The match was joined in progress with Crews, who was sporting new gear, in offensive control. Nakamura came back and applied a sleeper. Crews went to his corner and used his scarf to create leverage and pulled Nakamura into the corner to break the hold. Crews followed up with a kick the back of the head and a Kurt Angle style slam that led to him scoring the pin…

Apollo Crews defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in 4:40 of television time.

Powell’s POV: A really good showing from Crews on the mic and then in the match. They can’t push everybody at once, but whatever happened to that Nakamura push that was teased for like a week?

Roman Reigns was shown sitting backstage. Paul Heyman approached him and informed him that Daniel Bryan would get a title shot if he beat Jey Uso in the finals. Heyman emphasized “if” Bryan won the match… [C]

3. Liv Morgan (w/Ruby Riott) vs. Tamina (w/Natalya). Neither entrance was televised. Cole and Graves touted Tamina’s alliance with Natalya as the cause for her resurgence. In the end, Tamina performed a Samoan Drop and then followed up with a uranage style slam and scored the pin…

Tamina defeated Liv Morgan in 3:55.

Powell’s POV: I have no idea why the Riott Squad duo are taking so many losses or why Tamina is suddenly being pushed, but at least it wasn’t another Billie Kay joke loss for Morgan.

Bianca Belair was shown walking backstage while the broadcast team said decision time was coming up after a break… [C]

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville stood in the ring and introduced Bianca Belair, who then made her entrance.

[Hour Two] Belair said the Rumble win changed her life. Deville asked about her decision starting with Asuka. A brief Asuka video package was shown. Deville mentioned Sasha Banks as the other option, and then a Banks video package aired.

Belair recalled something her mother said about making the right choice and how the choice is clear. Reginald interrupted her and ended up joining her in the ring. Reginald said that Belair would end up broken and defeated if she made the mistake of choosing to challenge Banks at WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks made her entrance. Once in the ring, Banks put her arm around Reginald and then recalled telling him to never speak for her. Banks shoved Reginald aside and then told Belair that if she wanted to make history and be the cause of conversation then she should choose to challenge her. Banks took issue with Belair calling herself the EST of WWE. Banks said she’s the best, which makes Belair second best.

Belair told Banks that she would make Banks eat her words on the grandest stage of them all when she takes her title and proves she’s the EST of WWE. Belair pointed at the WrestleMania sign and said, “It’s on.” Pyro shot off around the WrestleMania sign. Banks held up her title and Belair posed. Reginald got in the shot for a second before backing off…

Powell’s POV: No surprise there. Banks vs. Belair is the right match. Now if only we could figure out why Reginald keeps crashing the party.

The broadcast team hyped upcoming segments… King Corbin was shown warming up backstage when he noticed Sami Zayn’s documentary crew filming him. Zayn told them not to get so close, then asked Corbin about WWE’s conspiracy against him. Corbin wasn’t happy about the crew or teaming with Zayn, who said teaming up was actually his idea.

Zayn said they had excellent chemistry when they teamed together and qualified for Elimination Chamber. Zayn said they could even become tag champions if they worked together. Corbin told Zayn to never tell him what to do and then barked at the documentary crew to get out of his face. Corbin told Zayn to be a professional. Zayn told the crew to edit out the last part…

The Street Profits made their entrance… [C]

Powell’s POV: I continue to hope that we actually get a Zayn conspiracy theory documentary on the network/Peacock one of these days.