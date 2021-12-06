WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches and a debut set for Friday’s show in Los Angeles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Naomi vs. Sonya Deville.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin.

-Xia Li arrives on Smackdown.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held in Los Angeles, California at Staples Center. I assume there will be a segment involving Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar given that WWE typically loads up their LA shows. Join us for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members after the show.