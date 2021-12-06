AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW taped the following matches in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, and Brock Anderson vs. Peter Avalon, JD Drake, and Cezar Bononi.

-Emi Sakura and The Bunny vs. Abadon and Ryo Mizunami.

-Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Serpentico.

-Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Brandon Tate and Brent Tate vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

-Riho vs. Angelica Risk.

-Baron Black, Shawn Hoodrich, Tony Vincinta, and JD Munoz vs. “The Factory” QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo.

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.