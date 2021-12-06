AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW taped the following matches in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, and Brock Anderson vs. Peter Avalon, JD Drake, and Cezar Bononi.
-Emi Sakura and The Bunny vs. Abadon and Ryo Mizunami.
-Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Serpentico.
-Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.
-Brandon Tate and Brent Tate vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.
-Riho vs. Angelica Risk.
-Baron Black, Shawn Hoodrich, Tony Vincinta, and JD Munoz vs. “The Factory” QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo.
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
