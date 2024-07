CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Melissa Santos announced via social media that she has been hired by AEW. Santos used the hashtags #announcer and #backstage interviews (read below).

Powell’s POV: Santos is the wife of AEW wrestler Brian Cage. She did good work in Lucha Underground and TNA in the past and is a nice addition to AEW’s broadcast team.