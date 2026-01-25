AEW Collision results (1/24): McNeil’s review of Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong for the CMLL Championship, Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris McNeil, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrismcneil227)

AEW Collision (Episode 129)

Taped on January 21, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, at Addition Financial Arena

Simulcast January 24, 2026, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] The show opened with Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Paul Wight on commentary…

1. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata. The match opened with both competitors immediately slugging it out before the action quickly spilled to the outside. Page slammed Shibata’s head into the commentary desk and tossed him back into the ring, but Shibata responded by taking the fight back outside and using the barricade to his advantage. That momentum was short-lived, as Page punished Shibata on the timekeeper’s table, and the brawl eventually made its way into the crowd.

Back inside the ring, Shibata gained control with a suplex that drove Page onto the apron. Shibata then focused his offense on Page’s left leg, applying sustained pressure and locking in a Figure Four. Page was able to reverse the hold, only for Shibata to counter again until Page finally reached the ropes to force the break heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Shibata scored a near fall and the two traded stiff chops, though Shibata briefly resorted to an eye rake to regain control. The intensity escalated as both men exchanged German suplexes, and a simultaneous elbow strike left them both slow to recover. Once back on their feet, they returned to trading strikes, with Shibata attempting another suplex on the apron before Page slammed him down hard.

Page followed up with a moonsault from the top rope onto Shibata on the floor. Back in the ring, Shibata tried to secure a submission with a neck-based hold, but Page survived by reaching the bottom rope. After connecting with two Buckshot Lariats, Page ultimately secured the victory…

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Katsuyori Shibata via pinfall in 13:21.

Chris’s Take: A hard-hitting match to start off the show. Shibata’s focused attack on Hangman’s leg gave the bout structure and made Page’s comeback feel earned. The suplex exchanges and strike-heavy pacing reinforced the match’s “who breaks who first” vibe. Page ultimately keeps him strong while Shibata remained a credible threat in defeat.

A segment aired featuring Don Callis and Ricochet on a golf course prior to last Wednesday’s Dynamite, discussing the Gates of Agony. Callis shifted focus to the Don Callis Family’s upcoming opponents, running down the challenges ahead. He specifically warned Ricochet that his attention needed to be on “Jungle” Jack Perry, emphasizing that Perry was the real threat he should be preparing for…[C]

2. AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander vs. Isla Dawn (w/Zack Gibson, James Drake) in an eliminator match. Statlander came out aggressively, hammering Dawn in the corner early and quickly asserting her power advantage. Dawn attempted to shift momentum with a dropkick, but Statlander countered by catapulting her into the turnbuckle. Dawn briefly stayed in control with a Saito suplex for a near fall, followed by another two count. Statlander ultimately turned the tide with a dropkick from the top rope and finished Dawn with Saturday Night Fever to secure the victory.

After the match, a video appeared on the jumbo screen featuring Thekla, who delivered a direct warning to Statlander ahead of their upcoming match showdown on next Wednesday’s Dynamite. Thekla claimed this would be Statlander’s final win as champion. She ended the message by flipping off “StatDaddy”

Kris Statlander defeated Isla Dawn via pinfall in 2:50.

Chris’s Take: This was a short but effective eliminator match that did exactly what it needed to. Statlander was the clear powerhouse champion, shutting down Dawn’s offense quickly whenever she tried to gain momentum. Dawn got just enough in with the Saito suplex and near falls to feel credible. The decisive Staturday Night Fever finish reinforced Statlander’s control of the division heading into her next major challenge.

Backstage, Jack Perry, while holding a knife, delivered a chilling message to Ricochet. Perry told Ricochet that he had already take a friend from him, making this about far more than just a championship match. He vowed to take everything from Ricochet and promised that even that still wouldn’t be enough…

A video package was shown recapping Thursday’s Ring of Honor action, highlighting Bang Bang Gang’s Ace Austin defeating Johnny TV. Then shifted focus to the upcoming match between Billy and Austin Gunn facing Protoshita…

3. “Protoshita” Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) vs. Billy and Austin Gunn. Fletcher and Austin started things off, with Fletcher backing Austin into the corner and keeping the pressure on early. Austin eventually tagged in Billy, who immediately got in Fletcher’s face and told him to “suck it.” Fletcher then brought in Takeshita, leading to a tense stare down between Takeshita and Billy. The two traded slaps until Takeshita took Billy down, forcing him to roll to the outside.

On the floor, Billy bumped into Don Callis, allowing Takeshita to take advantage with a shot from behind as the match went into a PIP break. [C]

Later, Billy attempted a Fameasser on Fletcher, but Fletcher avoided it. Austin returned to the ring and nearly scored a pinfall before Takeshita made the save. Takeshita then knocked Billy off the apron with a forearm and, along with Fletcher, began isolating Austin. Protoshita double-teamed Austin, with Takeshita delivering a Thunder Bomb for a near fall until Billy broke it up.

After more double-team offense, Takeshita connected with a second Thunder Bomb, this time putting Austin away to secure the victory for Protoshita.

“Protoshita” Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Billy and Austin Gunn via pinfall in 10:20.

After the match, Callis entered the ring to celebrate with Protoshita. The moment was quickly interrupted when Kazuchika Okada made his way to the stage, taunting Takeshita.

Chris’s Take: This was a solid tag match that balanced nostalgia with Protoshita’s dominance. The Billy Gunn stare down and “suck it” moment gave the crowd something fun early, but the match quickly shifted to Fletcher and Takeshita isolating Austin. Protoshita looked ruthless especially with the two Thunder Bombs reinforcing them as a serious powerhouse team rather than just a thrown together pairing.

Backstage, Ricochet was shown with The Demand addressing Jack Perry. Ricochet offered a sarcastic apology about Perry’s friend. He then announced that their rematch would take place in Ricochet’s hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada, warning Perry that he would need all the luck he could get. Ricochet closed with a final insult, saying that even though Las Vegas is his home, Perry would feel right at home too in a sea of losers… [C]

A video package aired featuring The Grizzled Young Veterans, highlight the ongoing feud between Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

4. Mark Davis and Jake Doyle (w/Don Callis) vs. Jordan Oliver and Alec Price. Oliver and Price tried to get the early advantage by jumping Doyle at the opening bell, but it was short-lived. Davis and Doyle quickly took control, overwhelming their opponents and toying with them throughout the match. Davis kept Oliver isolated for much of the bout until Oliver was finally able to tag in Price.

Price managed to create some brief momentum with a dropkick to Davis’s face, allowing Oliver and Price to land some double-team offense. However, the comeback did not last long, as Davis and Doyle regained control and finished things decisively, scoring the win with both men pinning Oliver and Price.

Following the match, Callis took the microphone and addressed FTR. He claimed he had visioned being the man to retire FTR and promised that his dream of capturing the AEW Tag Team Titles was finally coming true through Davis and Doyle.

Callis was soon interrupted by a backstage response from FTR alongside Stokely Hathaway. Stokely said that everyone knows Callis is a liar and that whatever he claims, the opposite always happens. He dismissed Callis’s prediction, saying that the idea of Davis and Doyle walking out of next Wednesday’s Dynamite with the tag titles was nothing more than another lie…

Mark Davis and Jake Doyle defeated Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vis pinfall in 3:52.

Chris’s Take: This was essentially a dominant showcase for Davis and Doyle rather than a competitive tag match. Oliver and Price got a brief burst of offense, but the story was Davis and Doyle overwhelming them and never really being in danger. It served its purpose in establishing Davis and Doyle as a power team, though it didn’t give Oliver and Price much room to shine.

A video package aired showing Darby Allin driving through Florida at night. During the segment, Allin called Bam Margera, and the video then shifted to footage of Margera skating alongside Allin…

[Hour Two] Entrances for the TBS Title match took place…

5. Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Championship. The match began with Hart shoving Nightingale’s face, but Nightingale quickly responded by knocking her down to the mat. Hart attempted to take Nightingale off her feet with a shoulder tackle, but Nightingale held her ground. Nightingale followed up with a suplex and an early pin attempt. Hart later gained momentum by walking the top rope and connecting with a huracanrana.

Nightingale answered with a dropkick, and Sky Blue made her way to ringside, only for Harley Cameron to appear and shut that down. Hart then connected with a neckbreaker and took control heading into a PIP. [C]

Hart remained in control and drove Nightingale into the corner with a running lariat. Nightingale fired back with a running lariat of her own, leaving both women down on the mat. Nightingale began to rally, but her momentum was cut off when she went to the top rope and Hart kicked her off, sending the action back to the floor.

On the outside, Nightingale delivered a standing vertical suplex onto the floor before bringing Hart back into the ring. Hart later used an illegal rope-assisted submission, followed by a DDT for a near fall. She then applied a modified flying octopus hold, but Nightingale powered out. Hart attempted a moonsault, but Nightingale got her feet up, catching Hart in the face on the way down. Nightingale capitalized and finished Hart with two Dangerous Babe Bombs to retain the TBS Championship.

Willow Nightingale defeated Julia Hart via pinfall in 10:41 to retain the TBS Championship.

Chris’s Take: This was a strong title match that balanced Hart’s crafty offense and submission work with Nightingale’s resilience as champion. The outside interference tease with Sky Blue and Harley Cameron added some extra chaos without overtaking the match. Hart felt credible as a challenger, especially with the rope assisted tactics and the octopus hold, but it came off like Nightingale’s power and timing ultimately won out. The two Dangerous Babe Bombs finish reinforced Nightingale’s reign as one built on toughness and decisive offense.

A backstage video aired featuring “The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed, who tried to decide which two members would face CRU. The group ultimately settled the decision by playing rock-paper-scissors to determine the team… [C]

A video was shown of Alex Windsor reminding Jamie Hayter of who she was, telling Hayter she is a former Women’s Champion who never backs down from a fight. Windsor asked Hayter, “Isn’t it about time you won some gold? Gold that you can bring home?”

6. Andrade El Idolo vs. Magnus. The match began with Idolo targeting Magnus’s arm early, working to break him down. Magnus attempted a crossbody, but Idolo sidestepped and took control. With Magnus laid out, Idolo took time to interact with the crowd before blasting him with a brutal chop to the chest.

Magnus briefly shifted momentum with a huracanrana that sent Idolo rolling to the floor. Magnus tried to keep up the pressure on the outside, but Idolo shut him down, tossing Magnus to the ground. With Magnus down again, Idolo mocked him by taking a photo with a fan and giving her his number before throwing Magnus into the steel steps as the match went into a PIP. [C]

Idolo connected with the Three Amigos and went for a pin, but deliberately pulled Magnus up after a one count. Idolo then attempted to unmask Magnus, drawing more heat. Magnus fought back with a roll-up attempt, but it wasn’t enough. He followed with a burst of offense, knocking Idolo out of the ring and diving through the ropes onto him on the outside.

Magnus continued his rally with a top-rope senton and kept the pressure on, but Idolo eventually mounted a comeback. After another near fall where he again pulled Magnus up, Idolo finished him off with The Message to secure the victory.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Magnus via pinfall in 11:08. [C]

Chris’s Take: This was a strong showcase that highlighted Andrade’s arrogance as much as his skill. The early arm work and the deliberate pin break at one made it clear Idolo never viewed Magnus as an equal, especially with the attempted unmasking adding extra disrespect. Magnus got a spirited rally with the dive and senton, but Andrade’s composure and finishing stretch shut it down quickly. Overall, it was a solid win that keeps Idolo looking dangerous while teasing a more personal edge to his character. On a side note, Chris Vetter passed along that the fan Andrade gave his number two was independent wrestler Sofia Sivan.

Backstage, Idolo said he has unfinished business and wants the AEW World Championship and told Swerve Strickland that he is in his way and he will see him next Wednesday…

Tony Khan came to the ring to present the CMLL Championship, as is tradition in Mexico that the President of the organization presents the title…

7. Claudio Castagnoli (w/Wheeler Yuta) vs. Roderick Strong (w/Orange Cassidy) for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. Before ring announcer Justin Roberts could even finish the introductions, Castagnoli ambushed Strong to start the match. Castagnoli kept the momentum early with a side headlock submission before sending Strong into the ropes. Strong briefly fought back and took the action to the outside, but his offense was short lived as Castagnoli quickly regained control.

Back in the ring, Castagnoli began targeting Strong’s right leg, wearing him down through a series of submission holds. Castagnoli continued the assault with a slam into the ropes before returning to the leg once again. Strong eventually mounted a comeback, trading chops with the champion and connecting with a backbreaker, which spilled the fight back outside heading into a PIP break. [C]

Castagnoli resumed his focus on Strong’s right leg, but Strong rallied with a clothesline and a flurry of forearms. Claudio weathered the storm and once again targeted the injured leg. Castagnoli later scored a near fall after an uppercut, but Strong survived by getting his foot under the bottom rope, with Cassidy drawing the referee’s attention to the break.

Strong continued battling back, including a top-rope slam that earned another close pin attempt. He then looked for his version of the Boston Crab, nearly forcing a submission, but Castagnoli escaped and reached the ropes. Castagnoli responded with a single-leg crab of his own, though Strong fought out and kicked him to the floor.

Castagnoli took advantage outside, using the ring post to further damage Strong’s leg with Yuta providing assistance, until Cassidy intervened and took out Yuta. Castagnoli then neutralized Cassidy as well, clearing the way to finish Strong off. Castagnoli ultimately connected with the Neutralizer for the win.

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Roderick Strong via pinfall in 18:18 to retain the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship.