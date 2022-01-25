AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Friday in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-The Bunny vs. Erica Leigh.

-Sonny Kiss vs. Aaron Solo.

-Daniel Garcia and “2point0″ Matt Lee and Jeff Parker vs. Pat Brink, Rayo, and Kekoa.

-Gia Scott vs. Abandon.

-Lance Archer vs. Joe Keys.

-Lee Johnson vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Janai Kai.

-Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan ‘5” Angels, and 10 vs. Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal vs. The Blade and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Wheeler Yuta.

-Jungle Boy vs. Nick Comoroto.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.