WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The updated card and entrants lists for the Royal Rumble matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Omos, Randy Orton, Riddle, Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Kevin Owens, Big E, AJ Styles, Damian Priest, Johnny Knoxville, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, eight wrestlers TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki ASH, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Mickie James, Tamina, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Lita, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, nine wrestlers TBA).

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are barred from ringside).

-Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag match.

