AEW Dark spoilers: Full results of tonight’s online show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Friday in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark online show (thanks to Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin and his son for the taping results).

1. The Bunny (w/The Blade) defeated Erica Leigh.

2. Aaron Solo (w/Anthony Ogogo, QT Marshall) defeated Sonny Kiss.

3. Daniel Garcia and “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker defeated Pat Brink, Rayo, and Kekoa.

4. Abandon defeated Gia Scott. Abadon won by pinfall.

5. Lance Archer defeated Joe Keys.

6. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Ricky Starks) defeated Lee Johnson (w/Brock Anderson) by submission.

7. Leyla Hirsch defeated Janai Kai via submission.

8. Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens (w/Billy Gunn) defeated Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan ‘5″ Angels, and 10.

9. Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal defeated Private Party and The Blade (w/Matt Hardy, Jose).

10. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Wheeler Yuta (w/Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander) by pinfall.

11. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus) defeated Nick Comoroto (w/QT Marshall, Aaron Solo).

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.