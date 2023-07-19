Bryan Danielson shares details of his arm surgery

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star Bryan Danielson announced that he underwent arm surgery roughy two weeks ago. Danielson revealed that the surgeon inserted a steel rode and nine screws into his arm.

Powell’s POV: Danielson suffered the injury during his Forbidden Door match with Kazuchika Okada. It sounds much more serious than the simple forearm fracture that he believed it to be at the Forbidden Door post show media session. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.