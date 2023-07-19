AEW Dynamite results (7/19): Powell’s live review of Golden Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club in a Blood & Guts match, MJF and Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara in the Blind Eliminator tourney finals

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 198)

Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

Aired live July 19, 2023 on TBS

Note: We are under a severe thunderstorm warning in my area. On the off chance that my updates stop entirely, it’s likely due to a power outage. Either way, I will most likely be watching the show on the TBS app rather than via satellite. The app won’t allow me to rewind the show, so forgive me if I miss a few things.

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. The broadcast team was Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

Jack Perry’s old entrance theme played, but he didn’t come out. The lights went out and then a video package aired with Perry dragging a body wearing his old Jungle Boy boots into a grave. A limo arrived and Perry looked back at the grave and then hopped in the vehicle. Perry came out to a classical music entrance theme. He went to ringside and got in the face of smirking kid and then Hook made his entrance…

1. Hook vs. Jack Perry for the FTW Title. The match was held inside the ring closest to the entrance ramp (there are two rings due to Blood & Guts). The referee called for the bell. Hook stood in his corner facing the crowd. Perry tried to jump him from behind, but Hook moved and then threw a series of punches.

Both men quickly fought ringside and into the crowd. Hook clotheslined Perry over the barricade and back to the ringside area. They eventually returned to the ring and Perry took offensive control. He went to the ropes and got good heat from the crowd. Perry sent Hook back to ringside heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Hook suplexed Perry off the apron to the floor. Both men stayed down and the crowd chanted “holy shit.” Perry regrouped and draped Hook’s legs over the apron and then DDT’d him on the floor. Hook returned to the ring at referee Paul Turner’s nine count.

Perry booted Hook, who got up and swung for the fences. Perry ducked it and then suplexed Hook, who popped right up. Hook executed a suplex of his own for a good near fall. Hook performed a second German suplex into a bridge and got an even closer near fall.

Perry grabbed the referee and shielded him while he kicked Hook below the belt. Perry ran the ropes and hit Hook with an elbow to the back of the head and then covered him for a near fall. Perry went to ringside and returned to the ring with the FTW Title belt. The referee tried to stop him and it led a REF BUMP!!!

Hook suplexed Perry and got the visual pinfall while the referee stayed down. Hook tried to wake up the referee, then went back to Perry, who blasted him with the FTW Title belt. Perry made the cover and the referee recovered and made the three count…

Jack Perry defeated Hook in 11:40 to win the FTW Title.

Powell’s POV: That was a blast and the best Hook match to date. You had to figure that it was Perry’s night when the video showed him burying his old persona. His heel turn is off to a great start and they should be able to have a strong feud with Hook trying to regain his father’s title belt.

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Alex Marvez directing a cameraman to film a lunch discussion that Don Callis and Chris Jericho were having. A security guard stood by the table and eventually Callis pointed out the camera. The security guard approached the camera to end the segment…

An MJF and Adam Cole video aired from “last night”. Cole took MJF to a Chinese restaurant, which didn’t please MJF. Once they were at the table, MJF started embellishing about his performance against Big Bill in last week’s tag team match. Both men had spicy food and couldn’t handle it. They started guzzling their drinks. MJF told the waiter that it tasted funny. The waiter said that it was 100 percent alcohol. They cut to both men being drunk. Cole said the waiter looked like Sammy Guevara. MJF said he looked like Daniel Garcia. They agreed that the only thing left to do was a double clothesline. Slow motion footage showed the duo approaching the terrified waiter… [C]

Powell’s POV: This footage was better than their gym video, yet not nearly as fun as last week’s video. On the bright side, it looks like the storm has passed, so I should be good to go (knock on wood).

Britt Baker made her entrance while her opponent was already inside the ring…

2. Britt Baker vs. Kayla Sparks. Baker performed an early sling blade clothesline and then put her glove on. Sparks avoided Baker’s finisher briefly, but Baker eventually went over with the Lockjaw…

Britt Baker beat Kayla Sparks in 1:05.

Powell’s POV: A quick spotlight match.